CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Update

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 40.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 265,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,933. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

