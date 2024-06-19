Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Cartier Resources Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$22.87 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

