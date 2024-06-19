Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,867 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the period. Infosys makes up approximately 2.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 33.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at $189,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INFY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. 10,828,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,905. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

