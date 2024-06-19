Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,850 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.08 on Wednesday. 674,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,109. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0658 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

