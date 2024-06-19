Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America accounts for 3.7% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,389,000 after acquiring an additional 58,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $163,314,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 968,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,836,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.88. The company had a trading volume of 501,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,681. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $127.69 and a 52-week high of $191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.50 and a 200 day moving average of $175.34.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

