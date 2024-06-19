Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. City comprises approximately 2.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of City worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,953,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in City by 577.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 92,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in City by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth $1,047,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CHCO shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Insider Activity at City

In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $302,615.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,098.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $154,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $302,615.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,098.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,250. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Performance

Shares of CHCO traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.00. 48,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. City Holding has a 12 month low of $86.56 and a 12 month high of $115.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13. City had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Equities analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. City’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

City Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.