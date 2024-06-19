Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 574,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.1 days.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.