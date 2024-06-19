Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 574,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.1 days.
Cargojet Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45.
Cargojet Company Profile
