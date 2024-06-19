CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

CARGO Therapeutics stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CARGO Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 294,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,557,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after purchasing an additional 854,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,009,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 716,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

