CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGXGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

CARGO Therapeutics stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CARGO Therapeutics

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 294,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,557,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after purchasing an additional 854,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,009,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 716,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

