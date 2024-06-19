Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CARA opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $4.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

