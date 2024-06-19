Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.80.

CS has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CS

Capstone Copper Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$9.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.40 and a 1-year high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. In related news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,813. Insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.