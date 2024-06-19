Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of CPRI opened at $31.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capri has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. Capri’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 553,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,663 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

