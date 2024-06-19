Capreit (CAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 15th

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 12-month low of C$20.71 and a 12-month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$275.82 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

