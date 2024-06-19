Capital Market Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,605. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $107.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

