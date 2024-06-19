Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $773,000 Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,435. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 134.41 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

