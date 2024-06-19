Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $280,000 Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA XSD traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $253.39. The company had a trading volume of 46,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,724. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $258.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.40 and its 200-day moving average is $225.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

