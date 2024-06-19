Capital Market Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 251,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 195,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 31,926 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 81,136 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. 895,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

