Capital Market Strategies LLC Buys 3,775 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 500.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IGM traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $95.38. 420,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,297. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.36.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.