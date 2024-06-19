Capital Market Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 867.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,021 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,629 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.