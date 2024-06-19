Capital Market Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 606 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 220,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,314,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.04. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.50.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

