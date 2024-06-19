Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Update

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the May 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Capital City Bank Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. 22,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $459.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 608,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 53,450 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 107,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCBG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

