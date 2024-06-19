Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGIO opened at $42.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.77. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

