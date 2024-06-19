Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $163.19 and last traded at $163.19. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.67.
Canadian Tire Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.09.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.
