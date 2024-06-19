Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$188.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$184.00.

TSE CNR traded down C$2.37 on Wednesday, reaching C$160.12. The stock had a trading volume of 573,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$171.11. The company has a market cap of C$101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

