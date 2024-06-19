Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New $6.90 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 156,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000. Intel comprises approximately 3.0% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,855,099,000 after purchasing an additional 318,495 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after buying an additional 1,626,127 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 33,064,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,005,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

