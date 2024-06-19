Campbell Capital Management Inc. Invests $868,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $8,629,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 24.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 71,391 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.40 on Tuesday, reaching $174.99. 6,170,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,642,749. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.64. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

