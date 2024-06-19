Campbell Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Adobe Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $522.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.91 and its 200 day moving average is $538.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $233.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

