Campbell Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $227.68. 2,072,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,347. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.56 and its 200-day moving average is $227.64. The company has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

