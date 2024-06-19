Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Camber Energy Trading Down 10.5 %

Camber Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,751,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,938. Camber Energy has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Camber Energy had a negative net margin of 172.80% and a negative return on equity of 100.29%. The company had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Camber Energy stock. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in Camber Energy, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CEI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 356,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Phraction Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Camber Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company operates through two segments, Power Generation and Oil and Gas Exploration. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

