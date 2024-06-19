Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Update

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 476,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 21,771 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $795,512.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,056.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,222 shares of company stock worth $4,413,192 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Caleres alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,160,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,052,000 after buying an additional 667,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Caleres by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,055,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,442,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 136,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Price Performance

CAL stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. 406,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,546. Caleres has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caleres

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.