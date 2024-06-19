Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of CDZIP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

