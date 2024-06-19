Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.51. 4,013,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,846,997. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $64.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

