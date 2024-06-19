Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,577,847,000 after buying an additional 133,821 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,728,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,496,000 after buying an additional 117,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $14.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $863.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $735.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.47. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $876.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

