Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $4.34 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 247,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,366,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after buying an additional 257,112 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,494,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,703. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,744. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

