Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $2,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,231. The company has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

