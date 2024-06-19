Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRNY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.06. 18,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51.

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

