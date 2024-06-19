Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BRNY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.06. 18,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.