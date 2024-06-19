Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Trading Up 5.6%

Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Free Report) (TSE:BU) shares traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.13. 165,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 98,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $447.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.15.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.
