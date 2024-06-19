Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.51

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBYGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 255200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.