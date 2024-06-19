Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.51

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 255200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

