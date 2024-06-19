Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Up 5.5% in May

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,629. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

