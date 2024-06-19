Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Position Boosted by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

