Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 13,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.7 %

BN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,635. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,922,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,509 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after buying an additional 3,702,266 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,605,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,495,000 after acquiring an additional 299,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,326,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

