Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 13,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.7 %

BN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,635. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,922,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,509 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after buying an additional 3,702,266 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,605,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,495,000 after acquiring an additional 299,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,326,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.