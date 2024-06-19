Brokers Offer Predictions for The Progressive Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a research note issued on Friday, June 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $11.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.81.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $210.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.19. The company has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,703,318,000 after purchasing an additional 285,070 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after acquiring an additional 520,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,982,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,468 shares of company stock worth $4,415,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

