Brokerages Set Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) PT at $50.00

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $9,100,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

