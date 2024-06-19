Brokerages Set Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Price Target at $43.17

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.17.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). As a group, research analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spyre Therapeutics
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.