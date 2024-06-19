Brokerages Set Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Price Target at $43.17

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.96. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). As a group, research analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

