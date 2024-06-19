Brokerages Set Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Target Price at $45.57

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Price Performance

About Rubrik

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $30.65 on Friday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

(Get Free Report

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.