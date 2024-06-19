Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT at $101.19

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.19.
A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Natera by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Natera Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 1.52.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
