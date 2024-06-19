Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Price Target at $120.56

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 23,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $2,095,000. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

