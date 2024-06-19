Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Price Target at $120.56

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 23,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $2,095,000. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

EMR stock opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

