Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Update

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 396,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 328,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 328,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,665 shares of company stock valued at $695,024. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Brady by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 1,107.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Price Performance

BRC traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $66.55. 182,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

