BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Trading Down 2.8%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$60.00 and last traded at C$60.00. Approximately 608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.76.

BQE Water Trading Down 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Get BQE Water alerts:

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BQE Water had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of C$5.01 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BQE Water

About BQE Water

In other BQE Water news, Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.33, for a total transaction of C$58,797.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,666.34. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock worth $110,867. Corporate insiders own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.