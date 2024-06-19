Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Bowhead Specialty

Shares of NYSE:BOW opened at $26.47 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

In other Bowhead Specialty news, CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,388. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,388. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Jay Sills purchased 58,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 100,839 shares of company stock worth $1,804,361 over the last ninety days.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

