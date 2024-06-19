Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 28th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Shares of BPF.UN opened at C$15.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.62. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$14.45 and a 52-week high of C$16.84. The firm has a market cap of C$340.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

